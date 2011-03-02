Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

How Universities Can Change The Future

Engines of Innovation

As we struggle to propel ourselves out of the dregs of a global recession, some of the most creative thinkers in the country are working to address the world’s looming financial problems. In Chapel Hill, North Carolina academics and entrepreneurs are pioneering paths they believe will change the world.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the role of the academy in the new economy with Holden Thorp, Chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Buck Goldstein, a lawyer, social activist, and professor in the practice of entrepreneurship at UNC-Chapel Hill. They are the co-authors of a new book, "Engines of Innovation: The Entrepreneurial University in the Twenty-First Century" (UNC Press/2010).

