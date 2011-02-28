Meet W. Hodding Carter III

W. Hodding Carter III was the face of President Jimmy Carter's administration during the 444 days that American hostages were held by Islamic militants in Iran. Hodding Carter, the son of a Mississippi newspaperman who fought against the injustices of Jim Crow, never planned a career in politics. He inherited a love for journalism and eventually became editor of his father's paper, the Delta Democrat-Times in Greenville, Mississippi. Gradually, Hodding Carter stopped just observing and writing about the movement for equality, and joined it instead. This led him down a road that would take him out of journalism and into politics.