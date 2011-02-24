A new play that explores male identity draws inspiration from jazz music. Playwright Kuamel Stewart’s “Kind of Blue” asks theater goers to consider different perceptions of masculinity with a narrative set in 1940s New York City. Stewart, a senior communications major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is the first African-American undergraduate to have a full-length production performed on a UNC mainstage. “Kind of Blue” debuts this week at the Historic PlayMakers Theatre.