In their slim but fascinating novel, "Donald" (McSweeney's, 2011), Durham writer Eric Martin and his co-author Stephen Elliott explore the provocative question: What if former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld were abducted from his home without warning and imprisoned without being told why? How would the man who oversaw the creation of prisons such as those at Guantanamo Bay and Bagram react if he were looking from the inside out?