Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

All Things Must Pass

image_136.jpg
www.ifnotforyou.org
/

A group of local musicians will get together on Saturday night at the Cat's Cradle to celebrate the 40th anniversary of George Harrison's landmark solo album. The event is the brainchild of Toby Roan, a Triangle man who found solace and inspiration in listening to "All Things Must Pass" while his mother was battling cancer.

The concert, which will feature more than 30 local artists playing songs from the album, is a fundraiser for Caring Community Foundation. The Cary-based group helps cancer patients and their families deal with the practical challenges of cancer treatment.

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Amber Nimocks
Amber Nimocks came to The State of Things in January 2009. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a survivor of 15 years in the newspaper business. As a reporter and editor, her posts have included such exotic locales as her hometown of Fayetteville, Robeson County, Wilmington, Raleigh and Fort Worth, Texas.
See stories by Amber Nimocks
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio