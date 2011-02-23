A group of local musicians will get together on Saturday night at the Cat's Cradle to celebrate the 40th anniversary of George Harrison's landmark solo album. The event is the brainchild of Toby Roan, a Triangle man who found solace and inspiration in listening to "All Things Must Pass" while his mother was battling cancer.

The concert, which will feature more than 30 local artists playing songs from the album, is a fundraiser for Caring Community Foundation. The Cary-based group helps cancer patients and their families deal with the practical challenges of cancer treatment.