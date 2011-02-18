Bringing The World Home To You

The Murphey School Radio Show

The 1920s-era Murphey School in Orange County sat abandoned for years until Jay Miller, a philanthropist with a soft spot for historic properties, bought it and restored it. Now the school serves as an incubator space for small nonprofits associated with Miller’sShared Visions Project, while the auditorium serves as a community performance space. On Saturday night, Triangle area musicians and writers will gather to perform an old-time radio variety show in the school’s auditorium to raise money for local organizations. Among those participating will be accordion player Jay Cartwright.

