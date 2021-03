Wendell Potter, former head of corporate communications for Humana and CIGNA, two major health insurers, has testified before Congress that the insurance business model fails most consumers. Potter is the author of a new book, “Deadly Spin: An Insurance Company Insider Speaks Out on How Corporate PR Is Killing Health Care and Deceiving Americans”. He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about health reform and being a health insurance industry whistleblower.