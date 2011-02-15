Listening To The Pictures

The works of printmaker Chris Williams and photographerJimmy Williams offer two disparate examples of how music permeates visual art. Both artists are featured in a new exhibit called "Listenings," sponsored by the City of Raleigh Arts Commission. Host Frank Stasio talks with Jimmy Williams about how photographing blues musicians helps him see the world in a different way, and with Chris Williams about how the posters he creates for rock bands and events help reach listeners via their eyes.