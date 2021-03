For more than 30 years, stand-up comedian Emo Philips has been entertaining audiences with his hilarious one-liners, unique fashion sense and child-like persona. The funny man brings his signature brand of wicked humor – one that’s influenced Jim Carrey, Demetri Martin and Mitch Hedberg – to the 10th annual North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival this week and stops by the studio to yuk it up with host Frank Stasio.