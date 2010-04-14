Drill in N.C., Baby, Drill

The White House unveiled a new and controversial plan to open up more than 160 million acres of ocean floor to drilling two weeks ago. Some states were omitted from the plan, but not North Carolina and its neighbors. We’ll find out why North Carolina politicians’ once vociferous opposition to offshore drilling seems to have fizzled. Plus, will the new drilling plan help land Obama a win on climate change legislation?

As part of our series “North Carolina Voices: Tomorrow’s Energy,” Frank Stasio speaks with reporters Barb Barrett, of McClatchy’s Washington, D.C. bureau, and Scott Harper, of The Virginian-Pilot about the new politics of oil.