The Making Of Great Erotica

From self-published anthologies exploring unique aspects of pleasure and sensation to the wildly popular erotic romances sold on bookstore shelves, erotica — in all its forms — is art intended to arouse.

It can be easy to spot erotica that falls flat in its depictions of sex and desire, but what can be harder is identifying exactly what makes the good stuff good.

Anita dives into the art of creating erotica with two prolific author-editors. Rachel Kramer Bussel has been published in more than 100 erotica anthologies and edited at least 70 others. She is the author of “How To Write Erotica” and teaches erotica writing classes. Cecilia Tan has written science fiction and fantasy erotica for 30 years and is the founder of the publishing company Circlet Press.

Anita also gets a look into the creation of audio erotica with Selene Ross, a former audio producer for the popular audio erotica app Dipsea. Selene takes Anita into the art of coaching voice actors and the tricky process of making a butt slap sound like a butt slap. Selene is an artist and a musician with an MFA in fiction from Oregon State University, where she teaches podcast storytelling and writing.

Special thanks to Megan Hart and Lee Suksi for contributing to this episode!

