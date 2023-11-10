Citizens of the world: growing up as a third culture kid

“Where are you from?”

On its surface, this question may seem like a harmless pleasantry. But there’s one particular group of people who feel anxiety about this icebreaker. Third culture kids — or TCKs — are folks who spend a good chunk of their childhood outside their parents’ passport countries and are shaped by a blend of multicultural spheres. Think: the children of diplomats, international teachers, or military officials.

Host Anita Rao meets with two families, the Heides and the Trans, to discuss their third culture experiences.

Rayla Heide and her mother Madeleine Maceda Heide reflect back on their highly mobile life and discuss how they juggled relationships, identity and rebuilding home when in transition.

And Phuong Tran and her tween son Kaden join the conversation to process their recent move from Bangkok, Thailand to Carrboro, North Carolina.

Additional thanks to Judy Lee, Ruth Van Reken, Dani Osorio, Aria Spears, Ryan Alexander Holmes, Kyle Leung and Maria Garcia for contributing to this episode!