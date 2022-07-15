Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Radio Show

In Business and In Pleasure: How Couples Who Work Together Find Balance

Published July 15, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
Sarah & Austin (left) are in the band Chatham Rabbits together, and Danielle & Brandé (right) co-founded the CBD product company Unoia. They’ve learned a lot about making things work, whether it's for business or for romance!

Some couples don’t get enough time to spend together, between work and other commitments. But couples who work together experience the opposite, juggling business and personal time while keeping the romance alive.

What is life like when your life partner is the same as your business partner?

Austin and Sarah McCombie, the married duo of the band Chatham Rabbits, and Brandé Elise and Danielle Gray, co-founders of CBD product and lifestyle company Unoia, describe the joys and challenges of work and romance with host Anita Rao.

Thanks to Areli & Leon Barrera Grodski and Joe & Terry Graedon for their contributions to this episode!

Tips for Finding Harmony In Your Relationship

Got an issue? Ease into it.

“We have started asking, like: May I give you some feedback? Or: When you're ready to hear this, I have a few things I'd like to share … And we also try to bookend it with a compliment and some praise.” - Sarah McCombie

Assume the best of your partner.

“You really have to trust that everyone at the table, which is just the two of us, is really coming with the best intentions. And there's no negativity.” - Danielle Gray

Let your partner do things their way.

“When you trust someone, … if you give them that grace to get it right, they'll feel comfortable enough to be that vulnerable with you again.” - Brandé Elise

Take time for yourself!

“It's healthy for us to have space, because when you're with somebody 24/7, you can start taking them for granted.” - Austin McCombie

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
