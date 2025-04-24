An organizer of Durham’s Biscuits & Banjos on the festival’s purpose

It’s been 20 years since the Black Banjo Gathering in Boone, NC.

It was a summit that launched the career of North Carolinian Rhiannon Giddens, and highlighted the Black roots of Americana, folk, and blues music.

Through music, food, and literature, the upcoming “Biscuits and Banjos” festival hopes to spark conversations, collaborations, and support for attendees.

Guest

Cicely E. Mitchell, festival producer of Biscuits & Banjos, and the owner of Durham Jazz Club Missy Lane’s Assembly Room