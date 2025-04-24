Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

An organizer of Durham’s Biscuits & Banjos on the festival’s purpose

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published April 24, 2025 at 12:40 PM EDT
Biscuits & Banjos festival
/
Courtesy of Biscuits & Banjos

It’s been 20 years since the Black Banjo Gathering in Boone, NC.

It was a summit that launched the career of North Carolinian Rhiannon Giddens, and highlighted the Black roots of Americana, folk, and blues music.

Through music, food, and literature, the upcoming “Biscuits and Banjos” festival hopes to spark conversations, collaborations, and support for attendees.

Guest

Cicely E. Mitchell, festival producer of Biscuits & Banjos, and the owner of Durham Jazz Club Missy Lane’s Assembly Room

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco
Related Content