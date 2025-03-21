Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: Helene relief bill passes; Gov. Stein announces new budget proposal; law professionals urge Jefferson Griffin to end lawsuit

By Jeff Tiberii,
Stacia Brown
Published March 21, 2025 at 12:18 PM EDT
On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup... the North Carolina Senate passes a $500 million Helene relief bill. Gov. Josh Stein unveils his budget proposal. And more than 200 justices, judges and attorneys called for Jefferson Griffin to end his election lawsuit. Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Bryan Anderson, reporter, Anderson Alerts newsletter
Colin Campbell, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief
Liz Schlemmer, WUNC K-12 Education Reporter
Danielle Battaglia, Washington Correspondent, News & Observer/Charlotte Observer

