NC News Roundup: Helene relief bill passes; Gov. Stein announces new budget proposal; law professionals urge Jefferson Griffin to end lawsuit
On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup... the North Carolina Senate passes a $500 million Helene relief bill. Gov. Josh Stein unveils his budget proposal. And more than 200 justices, judges and attorneys called for Jefferson Griffin to end his election lawsuit. Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.
Guests
Bryan Anderson, reporter, Anderson Alerts newsletter
Colin Campbell, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief
Liz Schlemmer, WUNC K-12 Education Reporter
Danielle Battaglia, Washington Correspondent, News & Observer/Charlotte Observer