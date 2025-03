PlayMakers Repertory Company is staging a new production of Dominique Morrisseau’s satirical drama, Confederates. Leoneda Inge sits down with the director and a principal actor from the play to talk through its themes of race, gender and social empowerment.

Confederates runs through March 23 at PlayMakers Repertory Company in Chapel Hill.

Guests

Mengwe Wapimewah, actor

Christopher Windom, director