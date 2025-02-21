NC News Roundup: Protests in Raleigh; Helene recovery update; surplus, taxes, concerns over a 'fiscal cliff'

This week on the North Carolina News Roundup...

Protestors took to Raleigh to voice opposition to President Trump’s executive orders and to efforts to challenge 60,000 ballots in North Carolina's still unsettled State Supreme Court race. An update on Helene recovery efforts, almost five months after the storm ravaged western North Carolina. Then, how the state budget surplus, tax cuts, and concerns over dropping off the fiscal cliff are all connected.

We’ll get to those stories and more with a panel of reporters who’ve been following our state’s news.

Editor's clarification: In the discussion about the Griffin vs. Riggs case and the North Carolina Supreme Court's denial of the state Board of Election's petition to bypass an appeal, we wish to clarify that it's the state Supreme Court that is likely to deadlock in a 3-3 split, not the Court of Appeals.

Guests

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Travis Long, Photojournalist, The News & Observer

Then, we check in on refugee resettlement programs in NC...

President Trump signed dozens of executive orders on his first day in office. Among them was Executive Order 14163: Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP). Like so many of Trump’s executive orders, the impacts were felt quickly, including here in North Carolina.

Reporters Aaron Sánchez-Guerra and Julian Berger, and Marsha of Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency in Charlotte, join Celeste Headlee to talk about refugee resettlement organizations and how their work, and the refugees they support, have been impacted by the suspension of USRAP.

Guests

Julian Berger, Race & Equity Reporter, WFAE

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, Race, Class & Communities Reporter, WUNC

Marsha Hirsch, Executive Director, Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency