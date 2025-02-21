Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Protests in Raleigh; Helene recovery update; surplus, taxes, concerns over a 'fiscal cliff'

By Celeste Headlee,
Colin CampbellRachel McCarthy
Published February 21, 2025 at 1:47 PM EST
A protestor outside the NC Capitol holds an American flag and a For Sale sign.
Matt Ramey
/
for WUNC
A protestor outside the NC Capitol holds an American flag and a For Sale sign.

This week on the North Carolina News Roundup...

Protestors took to Raleigh to voice opposition to President Trump’s executive orders and to efforts to challenge 60,000 ballots in North Carolina's still unsettled State Supreme Court race. An update on Helene recovery efforts, almost five months after the storm ravaged western North Carolina. Then, how the state budget surplus, tax cuts, and concerns over dropping off the fiscal cliff are all connected.

We’ll get to those stories and more with a panel of reporters who’ve been following our state’s news.

Editor's clarification: In the discussion about the Griffin vs. Riggs case and the North Carolina Supreme Court's denial of the state Board of Election's petition to bypass an appeal, we wish to clarify that it's the state Supreme Court that is likely to deadlock in a 3-3 split, not the Court of Appeals.

Guests

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Travis Long, Photojournalist, The News & Observer

Then, we check in on refugee resettlement programs in NC...

President Trump signed dozens of executive orders on his first day in office. Among them was Executive Order 14163: Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP). Like so many of Trump’s executive orders, the impacts were felt quickly, including here in North Carolina.

Reporters Aaron Sánchez-Guerra and Julian Berger, and Marsha of Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency in Charlotte, join Celeste Headlee to talk about refugee resettlement organizations and how their work, and the refugees they support, have been impacted by the suspension of USRAP.

Guests

Julian Berger, Race & Equity Reporter, WFAE

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, Race, Class & Communities Reporter, WUNC

Marsha Hirsch, Executive Director, Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency

Due South NC News Roundup
Celeste Headlee
Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
