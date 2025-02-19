How tariffs may raise drug prices at local pharmacies

For more than a decade, Josefs Pharmacy has served its Raleigh community in a climate where independent pharmacies are in steep decline. This is due, in part, to the rising cost of medication and supplies. About half of generic drugs people take in the U.S. — including cancer drugs, antibiotics and blood thinners — are made entirely overseas. About 80 percent of the active pharmaceutical ingredients used in these drugs are sourced from other countries, including China. As tariffs on pharmaceutical imports from China loom, pharmacies like Josef’s are bracing for increased expenses and supply shortages.

Guest

Jonathan Harward, lead pharmacist at Josef’s Pharmacy in Raleigh

