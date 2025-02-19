Bringing The World Home To You

Health
Due South

How tariffs may raise drug prices at local pharmacies

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published February 19, 2025 at 12:09 PM EST
For more than a decade, Josefs Pharmacy has served its Raleigh community in a climate where independent pharmacies are in steep decline. This is due, in part, to the rising cost of medication and supplies. About half of generic drugs people take in the U.S. — including cancer drugs, antibiotics and blood thinners — are made entirely overseas. About 80 percent of the active pharmaceutical ingredients used in these drugs are sourced from other countries, including China. As tariffs on pharmaceutical imports from China loom, pharmacies like Josef’s are bracing for increased expenses and supply shortages.

Guest

Jonathan Harward, lead pharmacist at Josef’s Pharmacy in Raleigh

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
