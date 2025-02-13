NC Treasurer Brad Briner on State Health Plan, pension, taking on state budget management

North Carolina’s newly elected State Treasurer joins Due South to discuss his plans for addressing a $507 million State Health Plan budget deficit, which includes raising insurance premiums in 2026, and reassessing the state pension plan.

Briner also talks about how he will distinguish himself from his longtime predecessor, former State Treasurer Dale Folwell, and discusses the possibility of restoring coverage for weight management medications like Wegovy.

Guest

Brad Briner, State Treasurer of North Carolina