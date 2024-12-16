Bringing The World Home To You

NC albums from 2024 that you should hear

By Leoneda Inge,
Brian BurnsCole del Charco
Published December 16, 2024 at 11:20 AM EST
New albums by MAVI, Fancy Gap, and Skylar Gudasz are among the best NC albums of 2024 according to WUNC Music Reporter Brian Burns
From country twang, to RnB, to dreamy pop, WUNC Music Reporter Brian Burns says a music fan would be content just listening to records North Carolina artists made in 2024.

Here's his list of albums you should listen to, and the tracks he mentions in this segment:

-When I'm Called by Jake Xerxes Fussell
Focus Track: Leaving Here, Don’t Know Where I’m Going

-Please Don’t Cry by Rapsody
Focus Track: 3:AM (feat. Erykah Badu)

-shadowbox by MAVI
Focus Track: the giver

-Country by Skylar Gudasz
Focus Track: Fire Country

-Fancy Gap by Fancy Gap
Focus Track: Strawberry Moon (ft. Sharon Van Etten)

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the WUNC music reporter
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
