NC albums from 2024 that you should hear

From country twang, to RnB, to dreamy pop, WUNC Music Reporter Brian Burns says a music fan would be content just listening to records North Carolina artists made in 2024.

Here's his list of albums you should listen to, and the tracks he mentions in this segment:

-When I'm Called by Jake Xerxes Fussell

Focus Track: Leaving Here, Don’t Know Where I’m Going

-Please Don’t Cry by Rapsody

Focus Track: 3:AM (feat. Erykah Badu)

-shadowbox by MAVI

Focus Track: the giver

-Country by Skylar Gudasz

Focus Track: Fire Country

-Fancy Gap by Fancy Gap

Focus Track: Strawberry Moon (ft. Sharon Van Etten)