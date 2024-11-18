Bringing The World Home To You

A push to employ more people with intellectual disabilities in North Carolina

By Jeff Tiberii
Published November 18, 2024 at 10:20 AM EST
There are nearly 7.5 million people living in America with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"IDDs" are disabilities that generally present at birth and affect an individual's physical, intellectual, and/or emotional development.

Still, this portion of our population holds many abilities – to contribute to their communities, including in the area of employment.

However, making connections between employers and would-be employees has its challenges. Jeff Tiberii talks with folks who are working to help make those connections.

Guests

Alex Martel, Extraordinary Ventures employee and member of B3 Coffee

Lisa Kaylie, Executive Director of Extraordinary Ventures in Chapel Hill

Jacklyn Boheler, Executive Director of B3 Coffee, community-based occupational therapist, coordinator of Work Together NC

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
