Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Countdown to Election Day; candidate visits; how one Raleigh neighborhood is celebrating Día De Los Muertos

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published November 1, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Voters walk inside The Maxwell Center to cast their ballots during early voting in Goldsboro Friday morning October 21, 2022.
Jonathon Gruenke/WUNC
/
WUNC
Voters walk inside The Maxwell Center to cast their ballots during early voting in Goldsboro in 2022.

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

The finish line is in sight. A final push from candidates across the ballot. On the horizon are winners, losers, as well as inevitable election denialism. The closing days are upon us. What’s in store. And what comes next?

Plus, how Día De Los Muertos is being celebrated in one Raleigh neighborhood.

Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Steve Harrison, political reporter, WFAE Charlotte

Benjamin Schachtman, news director, WHQR Wilmington

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, race, class and communities reporter, WUNC

Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever