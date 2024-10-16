NC State Fair opens with 72 new foods and fundraising for western NC

It’s October in the Old North State and that means it’s time for the North Carolina State Fair. This annual assembly of carnival rides, agricultural exhibitions and oversized edible delights has been a staple of local culture at this fair for close to 175 years.

The North Carolina State Fair is one of the oldest and largest state fairs in the country. It returns to Raleigh from October 17 through October 27.

Guest

Heather Overton, assistant director of public affairs for the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services