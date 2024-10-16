How the National Black Debutante Project seeks to archive Black deb history

For more than a century, debutante culture in the U.S. has signaled young, wealthy American women’s entrance into society. For just as long, debutante culture has been, largely, racially segregated.

Research shows Black debutante societies began to emerge as early as the 1890s, and from the beginning, many of their goals and traditions were distinct from their white counterparts.

Leoneda Inge chats with Dr. Nikita Y. Harris about her efforts to archive Black debutante history.

Guest