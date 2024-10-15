McDowell County students are back in class after Helene, but for some, not at their own school

In the aftermath of Helene, McDowell County Schools educators weren't teaching in the classroom — they were helping rescue operations in their western North Carolina community. Two weeks later, they're back in school.

WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer tells co-host Jeff Tiberii about her recent reporting on one western North Carolina school community coping with life after the floods.

Guest

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC