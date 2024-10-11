Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: Forecasting the rest of hurricane season, roads out after Helene, and how an ecovillage outside Asheville fared

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published October 11, 2024 at 10:43 AM EDT
Drone footage captures some of the damage caused by Helene to I-40 through the Pigeon River Gorge.
Drone footage captures some of the damage caused by Helene to I-40 through the Pigeon River Gorge.

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

We get the latest on this year’s very active hurricane season from the National Weather Service and discuss what western NC can expect through the end of November.

The winding roads surrounding the western part of the state still need some attention. We get a transportation update on roads and highways.

Plus, details on the relief bill signed into law for Helene recovery. And an on-the-ground experience of an ecovillage in western North Carolina.

Join Leoneda Inge and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Dan Leins, Science Operations Officer for the National Weather Service in Raleigh

Richard Stradling, Transportation Reporter for the News & Observer

Gary Robertson, State Politics Reporter for the Associated Press

Lucille Sherman, State Politics Reporter for Axios Raleigh

Zev Friedman, Experience Programs Faculty at EarthHaven Ecovillage outside of Asheville

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
