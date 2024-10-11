NC News Roundup: Forecasting the rest of hurricane season, roads out after Helene, and how an ecovillage outside Asheville fared

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

We get the latest on this year’s very active hurricane season from the National Weather Service and discuss what western NC can expect through the end of November.

The winding roads surrounding the western part of the state still need some attention. We get a transportation update on roads and highways.

Plus, details on the relief bill signed into law for Helene recovery. And an on-the-ground experience of an ecovillage in western North Carolina.

Join Leoneda Inge and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Dan Leins, Science Operations Officer for the National Weather Service in Raleigh

Richard Stradling, Transportation Reporter for the News & Observer

Gary Robertson, State Politics Reporter for the Associated Press

Lucille Sherman, State Politics Reporter for Axios Raleigh

Zev Friedman, Experience Programs Faculty at EarthHaven Ecovillage outside of Asheville

