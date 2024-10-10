Vocalist Anthony 'Amp' Daniels and daughter KeAmber Daniels share their faith and music

Music runs deep across the generations of the Daniels family and fortunately they don’t keep that talent to themselves. Their "sacred soul" music uplifts audiences in the pews at their church in Greenville, NC, as well as at performance venues across the country.

Co-host Leoneda Inge talks with Anthony “Amp” Daniels of the “Dedicated Men of Zion” and his daughter KeAmber Daniels of “Faith and Harmony” about the joys of singing with their children, parents, and cousins.

Guests

Anthony “Amp” Daniels, vocalist, “Dedicated Men of Zion”

KeAmber Daniels, vocalist, “Faith & Harmony”