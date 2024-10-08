The shadowy world of political advertising, an excerpt from WUNC's podcast The Broadside

Today, an excerpt of WUNC's podcast The Broadside for our Purple Ballot series.

This year, a record $12.3 billion will be spent on US political campaigns.

The majority of that is earmarked for political advertising, particularly in battleground states like North Carolina.

But where does that money go, and what exactly does it buy? The answers might surprise and alarm you.

Guest

Anisa Khalifa, Host The Broadside

