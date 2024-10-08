Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

The shadowy world of political advertising, an excerpt from WUNC's podcast The Broadside

By Leoneda Inge,
Anisa KhalifaCole del Charco
Published October 8, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT
A Pittsboro polling place with scattered individuals and a thicket of political signage.
Peyton Sickles
/
for WUNC
A Pittsboro polling place in November 2020 with a thicket of political signage.

Today, an excerpt of WUNC's podcast The Broadside for our Purple Ballot series.

This year, a record $12.3 billion will be spent on US political campaigns.

The majority of that is earmarked for political advertising, particularly in battleground states like North Carolina.

But where does that money go, and what exactly does it buy? The answers might surprise and alarm you.

Guest

Anisa Khalifa, Host The Broadside

