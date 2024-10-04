NC News Roundup: Updates on Helene's devastating toll on WNC; impact on campaigns and the election

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

Helene’s devastating toll on Western North Carolina is still being calculated. We’ll hear from a Blue Ridge Public Radio reporter on the ground. A reporter also fills us in on access to health care in the storm ravaged areas.

And the executive director of the NC Council of Churches joins us to discuss the intersection of religion and politics during this election cycle.

Join Leoneda Inge and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Laura Hackett, reporter at BPR

Rachel Crumpler, NC Health News reporter

Colin Campbell, WUNC capitol bureau chief

Zachery Eanes, Axios Raleigh reporter

Rev. Dr. Jennifer Copeland, executive director of the NC Council of Churches