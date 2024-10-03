Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Western NC: voices from Avery and Buncombe counties; Helene's impact on voting; FEMA and Duke Energy updates

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published October 3, 2024 at 2:35 PM EDT
Photo courtesy Duncan McFadyen (on Instagram at rdm331)

Rescue and evacuation efforts continue in western North Carolina, with many people still unaccounted for. There is also a widespread effort to get resources out to people in hard-to-reach areas of our state. We’ll check in with North Carolinians from Avery County and Buncombe County.

Then, WUNC’s Rusty Jacobs tells us how Helene’s impacts are reshaping the election with in-person early voting scheduled to start in two weeks. We also hear from a Duke Energy official about when power could return to the hundreds of thousands of people still in the dark.

Guests

Duncan McFadyen, freelance reporter based in Avery County, NC

Rusty Jacobs, WUNC's Voting and Election Integrity Reporter

Hope Turpin Turner, Buncombe County resident

Jeff Brooks, spokesperson for Duke Energy

Jaclyn Rothenberg, Public Affairs Director, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Tags
Due South Tropical Storm Helene
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever