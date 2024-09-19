Why are NC lawmakers paying for a school game that few students are playing?

Earmarks and pork barrel spending in government budgets might not be new, but are of continued concern.

A recent report details millions of tax-payer dollars allocated for an obscure video game company. It’s aimed at helping public school students; but the kids aren’t utilizing the game. So why is money continuing to go to this private business?

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii chats with a reporter about power, secrecy, and the latest in a News & Observer series.

Guest

Dan Kane, investigative reporter, News & Observer

