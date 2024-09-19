Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Why are NC lawmakers paying for a school game that few students are playing?

By Jeff Tiberii
Published September 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
A Wake County middle school student plays the Plasma Games ”SciOps: Global Defense” video game.
Travis Long / News & Observer
A middle school student in Wake County plays the Plasma Games ”SciOps: Global Defense” video game.

Earmarks and pork barrel spending in government budgets might not be new, but are of continued concern.

A recent report details millions of tax-payer dollars allocated for an obscure video game company. It’s aimed at helping public school students; but the kids aren’t utilizing the game. So why is money continuing to go to this private business?

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii chats with a reporter about power, secrecy, and the latest in a News & Observer series.

Guest

Dan Kane, investigative reporter, News & Observer

Related:

Few students play, but NC lawmakers keep paying for science game from company with GOP tie

More stories in the News & Observer's Power & Secrecy series

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii