Purple Ballot: Unions, the presidential candidates, and 'shifting the tide' of labor
North Carolina State University historian Ajamu Dillahunt-Holloway joins co-host Leoneda Inge to talk labor movements in North Carolina and the South. He connects the past to the struggles—and accomplishments—of organizing today, and discusses the presidential campaigns efforts to court union voters.
Guest
Ajamu Dillahunt-Holloway, assistant professor of African American History and Public History at North Carolina State University