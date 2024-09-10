Bringing The World Home To You

Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Purple Ballot: Unions, the presidential candidates, and 'shifting the tide' of labor

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published September 10, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
This combination of photos shows Vice President Kamala Harris, left, on Aug. 7, 2024 and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on July 31, 2024.
Charles Rex Arbogast
/
AP
This combination of photos shows Vice President Kamala Harris, left, on Aug. 7, 2024 and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on July 31, 2024.

North Carolina State University historian Ajamu Dillahunt-Holloway joins co-host Leoneda Inge to talk labor movements in North Carolina and the South. He connects the past to the struggles—and accomplishments—of organizing today, and discusses the presidential campaigns efforts to court union voters.

Guest

Ajamu Dillahunt-Holloway, assistant professor of African American History and Public History at North Carolina State University

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
