Women’s studies and race studies collide in real time with the Harris campaign

If you’re teaching a class about American race relations, gender studies, or political science you’ve got your pick of real-life examples to share this semester.

Vice President Kamala Harris has been attacked, not just on policy, but on identity. Due South co-host Leoneda Inge chats with a political scientist about the intersection of politics, gender, race, and identity in this election.

Guest

Nadia Brown, professor of Government, chair of the Women’s and Gender Studies Program, and affiliate in the African American Studies program at Georgetown University