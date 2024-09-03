Bringing The World Home To You

Women’s studies and race studies collide in real time with the Harris campaign

September 3, 2024
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

If you’re teaching a class about American race relations, gender studies, or political science you’ve got your pick of real-life examples to share this semester.

Vice President Kamala Harris has been attacked, not just on policy, but on identity. Due South co-host Leoneda Inge chats with a political scientist about the intersection of politics, gender, race, and identity in this election.

Guest

Nadia Brown, professor of Government, chair of the Women’s and Gender Studies Program, and affiliate in the African American Studies program at Georgetown University

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
