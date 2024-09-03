NPR’s Ximena Bustillo shares updates on the 2024 election from the campaign trail

Our 2024 election series 'Purple Ballot’ continues with an update from an NPR reporter who’s on the campaign trail. Ximena Bustillo joins us from the road and tells us about why candidates think they deserve your vote.

She joins co-host Leoneda Inge to discuss Native American representation at the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, a forthcoming feature in rural Appalachia and more.

Ximena Bustillo, politics reporter for NPR.