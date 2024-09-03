Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NPR’s Ximena Bustillo shares updates on the 2024 election from the campaign trail

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published September 3, 2024 at 10:17 AM EDT
Architect of the Capitol, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Our 2024 election series 'Purple Ballot’ continues with an update from an NPR reporter who’s on the campaign trail. Ximena Bustillo joins us from the road and tells us about why candidates think they deserve your vote.

She joins co-host Leoneda Inge to discuss Native American representation at the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, a forthcoming feature in rural Appalachia and more.

Guest

Ximena Bustillo, politics reporter for NPR.

Tags
Due South Purple Ballot
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco