NC News Roundup: VP candidate Tim Walz visits NC; more wrangling over ballot access; campaign fact check
On the North Carolina News Roundup…
Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz raises funds in the Old North State.
Elections officials again consider the candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
A projected revenue surplus in North Carolina turns out to be no surplus at all. We get a fiscal update of diminishing returns.
Later, we go fact-checking on the campaign trail of one congressional race.
Public schools are back. And so is college football.
Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.
Guests
Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC
Gary Robertson, statehouse reporter, Associated Press
Mary Helen Moore, reporter covering Durham for The News & Observer
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy