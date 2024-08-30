Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: VP candidate Tim Walz visits NC; more wrangling over ballot access; campaign fact check

By Jeff Tiberii
Published August 30, 2024 at 1:20 PM EDT
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz delivers a speech after being sworn in for his second term during his inauguration, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn.
Abbie Parr
/
AP
Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. File photo.

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz raises funds in the Old North State.

Elections officials again consider the candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A projected revenue surplus in North Carolina turns out to be no surplus at all. We get a fiscal update of diminishing returns.

Later, we go fact-checking on the campaign trail of one congressional race.

Public schools are back. And so is college football.

Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Gary Robertson, statehouse reporter, Associated Press

Mary Helen Moore, reporter covering Durham for The News & Observer

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South."
