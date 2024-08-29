Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

A look ahead at the 2024-25 college and high school football seasons in NC

By Jeff Tiberii
Published August 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Southern High School football coach Darius Robinson
Southern High School football coach Darius Robinson

Both high school and college football seasons are now underway, with coaches, athletes and reporters all looking ahead at the strategies that will lead their teams to success this year.

Due South convenes a panel to discuss the fall outlook for North Carolina teams, changes to the game, and the shifting landscape on the NIL (Name-Image-Likeness) and gambling fronts.

Guests

Mitch Northam, Digital Producer, WUNC

Kate Rogerson, Sports Reporter, ABC 11

Brian Murphy, Investigative Sports Reporter, WRAL

Darius Robinson, high school football coach, Southern High School

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
