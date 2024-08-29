A look ahead at the 2024-25 college and high school football seasons in NC
Both high school and college football seasons are now underway, with coaches, athletes and reporters all looking ahead at the strategies that will lead their teams to success this year.
Due South convenes a panel to discuss the fall outlook for North Carolina teams, changes to the game, and the shifting landscape on the NIL (Name-Image-Likeness) and gambling fronts.
Guests
Mitch Northam, Digital Producer, WUNC
Kate Rogerson, Sports Reporter, ABC 11
Brian Murphy, Investigative Sports Reporter, WRAL
Darius Robinson, high school football coach, Southern High School