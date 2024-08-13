How political parties are reaching out to Latino voters in North Carolina

Reporter Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi interviewed advocates, elected officials, voters, and potential voters in a deep dive report about the complex array of concerns among Latino voters in North Carolina. Luciana talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about what she and co-author Claudia Rivera Cotto of Enlace Latino NC found.

The article is titled "NC’s Latino voters are up for grabs for either party, advocates say. Here’s why."

Guest

Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi, politics reporter, News & Observer