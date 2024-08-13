Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

How political parties are reaching out to Latino voters in North Carolina

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published August 13, 2024 at 12:07 PM EDT
Reporter Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi interviewed advocates, elected officials, voters, and potential voters in a deep dive report about the complex array of concerns among Latino voters in North Carolina. Luciana talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about what she and co-author Claudia Rivera Cotto of Enlace Latino NC found.

The article is titled "NC’s Latino voters are up for grabs for either party, advocates say. Here’s why."

Guest

Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi, politics reporter, News & Observer

Due South Purple Ballot
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
