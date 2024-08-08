Environmental cost of a trip to the loo impacted by how toilet paper is made...and used
Just how big of an environmental impact does toilet paper have? And, what are the alternatives to conventional TP? Due South talks to an industry insider, who is also a professor, to explain.
Ronalds Gonzalez is an Associate Professor at North Carolina State University’s College of Natural Resources, and teaches conversion and process economics, focusing on the pulp & paper and hygiene tissue industry. He’s also co-director of NC State’s Sustainable and Alternative Fiber Initiative.
Ronalds Gonzalez, associate professor of Conversion Economics & Sustainability and co-director of the Sustainable and Alternative Fiber Initiative, North Carolina State University