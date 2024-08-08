Bringing The World Home To You

Environmental cost of a trip to the loo impacted by how toilet paper is made...and used

Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
August 8, 2024
Just how big of an environmental impact does toilet paper have? And, what are the alternatives to conventional TP? Due South talks to an industry insider, who is also a professor, to explain.

Ronalds Gonzalez is an Associate Professor at North Carolina State University’s College of Natural Resources, and teaches conversion and process economics, focusing on the pulp & paper and hygiene tissue industry. He’s also co-director of NC State’s Sustainable and Alternative Fiber Initiative.

Ronalds Gonzalez, associate professor of Conversion Economics & Sustainability and co-director of the Sustainable and Alternative Fiber Initiative, North Carolina State University

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
