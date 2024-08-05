Teaching American history with a video game

The new book Red Dead's History: A Video Game, an Obsession, and America's Violent Past is about “the most-played digital renditions of American history since The Oregon Trail.”

It's been called "Grand Theft Auto with horses," and this open-world game created by the same company does have some things in common with GTA. But it also has a strong historical basis, even if it isn't always accurate to the letter, or the decade.

Olsson has been teaching an American history course based on the video game called "Red Dead America" at the University of Tennessee since 2021.

His book is out from St. Martin's Press Aug. 6. The forthcoming audio book is narrated by voice actor Roger Clark who portrayed the game's main character Arthur Morgan.

Guest

Tore C. Olsson, associate professor, director of Graduate Studies for American History at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, and the author of Red Dead's History.

