Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Roy Cooper drops out of VP race; parents push for more school voucher funding

By Colin Campbell,
Liz SchlemmerCole del Charco
Published August 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper addresses a crowd Thursday in advance of Vice President Kamala Harris speaking at the Durham Center for Senior Life highlighting the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to lowering costs through the Inflation Reduction Act.
Kate Medley
NC Governor Roy Cooper. File photo.

It has been a week in North Carolina news. Gov. Roy Cooper dropped out of the race to be Kamala Harris’ running mate. Families on a waiting list for private school vouchers push for more funding. And state House republicans vote to override three of the governor’s vetoes.

WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Colin Campbell guests hosts this week's roundup.

Guests

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, Anderson Alerts newsletter

Dave Mildenberg, editor, Business NC magazine

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

Ben Wasserstein, Pennsylvania Capitol Bureau Chief, WITF

Tags
Due South NC News Roundup
Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
See stories by Colin Campbell
Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Reporter, covering preschool through higher education. Email: lschlemmer@wunc.org
See stories by Liz Schlemmer
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco