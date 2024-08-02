NC News Roundup: Roy Cooper drops out of VP race; parents push for more school voucher funding

It has been a week in North Carolina news. Gov. Roy Cooper dropped out of the race to be Kamala Harris’ running mate. Families on a waiting list for private school vouchers push for more funding. And state House republicans vote to override three of the governor’s vetoes.

WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Colin Campbell guests hosts this week's roundup.

Guests

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, Anderson Alerts newsletter

Dave Mildenberg, editor, Business NC magazine

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

Ben Wasserstein, Pennsylvania Capitol Bureau Chief, WITF

