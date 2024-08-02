NC News Roundup: Roy Cooper drops out of VP race; parents push for more school voucher funding
It has been a week in North Carolina news. Gov. Roy Cooper dropped out of the race to be Kamala Harris’ running mate. Families on a waiting list for private school vouchers push for more funding. And state House republicans vote to override three of the governor’s vetoes.
WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Colin Campbell guests hosts this week's roundup.
Guests
Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, Anderson Alerts newsletter
Dave Mildenberg, editor, Business NC magazine
Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC
Ben Wasserstein, Pennsylvania Capitol Bureau Chief, WITF