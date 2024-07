How Joe Biden’s exit from 2024 race impacts North Carolina

Election Day is fifteen weeks away. The Democratic Party is seeking to carry out a political pivot never-before-seen in American campaigning, and a long-established North Carolina leader could be a key piece in this politics puzzle.

In our latest edition of the "Purple Ballot" series, co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with Colin Campbell, WUNC’s Capitol Bureau Chief, and Chris Cooper, Political Science Professor at Western Carolina University, who offer analysis from a North Carolina perspective.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Chris Cooper, Professor of Political Science and Public Affairs at Western Carolina University