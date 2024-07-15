Republican party platform and issues as GOP convention kicks off

The Republican National Convention comes at an extraordinary moment in American politics and American history.

The assassination attempt on former President Trump over the weekend will likely impact the election in ways we can’t yet anticipate. But for now, we zoom in on the Republican platform and issues facing the party as they convene their national convention.

Guests

Abby Vesoulis, reporter Mother Jones

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief WUNC

Mitch Kokai, Senior Political Analyst at the John Locke Foundation

