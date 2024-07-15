Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Republican party platform and issues as GOP convention kicks off

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published July 15, 2024 at 11:08 AM EDT
The Republican National Convention comes at an extraordinary moment in American politics and American history.

The assassination attempt on former President Trump over the weekend will likely impact the election in ways we can’t yet anticipate. But for now, we zoom in on the Republican platform and issues facing the party as they convene their national convention.

Guests

Abby Vesoulis, reporter Mother Jones

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief WUNC

Mitch Kokai, Senior Political Analyst at the John Locke Foundation

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
