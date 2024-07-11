Why preparation and prevention are key in extreme summer heat

It's one of the hottest summers on record in the state of North Carolina – and extreme temperatures are putting some of the state's most vulnerable residents at risk. Heat-related injuries are highly preventable, and co-host Leoneda Inge sits down with the director of Duke's Heat Policy Innovation Hub to discuss tips for cooling down in extremely hot environments.

Guest

Ashley Ward, director of the The Nicholas Institute for Energy, Environment and Sustainability Heat Policy Innovation Hub at Duke University