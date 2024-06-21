Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: State employee raises, a supersonic jet factory and how the US Open went

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published June 21, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT
A test flight of a supersonic jet made by the company Overture, which just opened a factory to manufacture jets in Greensboro.
Boom
A test flight of a supersonic jet made by the company Overture, which just opened a factory to manufacture jets in Greensboro.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

More than 2,000 jobs coming to Greensboro to build supersonic passenger jets, a heat wave welcomes in summer, and budget talks continue at the state legislature.

Plus, a conversation with digital producer and veteran sports reporter Mitch Northam and NC Health News' staff reporter Will Atwater about the U.S. Open at Pinehurst last weekend, and future plans for more big tournaments there.

Join Due South co-host Leoneda Inge and a panel of reporters for discussion of the week's news across North Carolina.

Guests

Colin Campbell, WUNC’s Capitol Bureau Chief

Gary Robertson, statehouse reporter for the Associated Press

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief for The News & Observer

Mitch Northam, Digital Producer at WUNC and author of High School Basketball on Maryland's Eastern Shore: A Shore Hoops History

Will Atwater, staff reporter at NC Health News

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
