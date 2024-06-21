NC News Roundup: State employee raises, a supersonic jet factory and how the US Open went

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

More than 2,000 jobs coming to Greensboro to build supersonic passenger jets, a heat wave welcomes in summer, and budget talks continue at the state legislature.

Plus, a conversation with digital producer and veteran sports reporter Mitch Northam and NC Health News' staff reporter Will Atwater about the U.S. Open at Pinehurst last weekend, and future plans for more big tournaments there.

Join Due South co-host Leoneda Inge and a panel of reporters for discussion of the week's news across North Carolina.

Guests

Colin Campbell, WUNC’s Capitol Bureau Chief

Gary Robertson, statehouse reporter for the Associated Press

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief for The News & Observer

Mitch Northam, Digital Producer at WUNC and author of High School Basketball on Maryland's Eastern Shore: A Shore Hoops History

Will Atwater, staff reporter at NC Health News