Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Durham County property tax hike funds schools; Wolfpack and Heels head to Omaha for College World Series

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published June 14, 2024 at 10:37 AM EDT
NC State baseball team 2024
screenshot from @NCStateBaseball Twitter
North Carolina State Baseball team, Super Regional Champions, 2024

The Durham County Board of Commissioners approved a budget this week that includes more than $27 million designated for Durham Public Schools.

Pinehurst hosts the U.S. Open golf tournament for the first time in a decade.

NC State and UNC are two of the eight college baseball teams that made it to the College World Series.

A panel of reporters joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to dig in to the week's news in the Triangle and across North Carolina.

Guests

Mary Helen Moore, Durham reporter, The News & Observer

Bryan Anderson, journalist and author of the Anderson Alerts newsletter

Adam Wagner, environmental reporter, The News & Observer

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

Benjamin Schachtman, news director, WHQR

Daron Vaught, sports broadcaster, ACC Network

Tags
Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy