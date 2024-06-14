NC News Roundup: Durham County property tax hike funds schools; Wolfpack and Heels head to Omaha for College World Series

The Durham County Board of Commissioners approved a budget this week that includes more than $27 million designated for Durham Public Schools.

Pinehurst hosts the U.S. Open golf tournament for the first time in a decade.

NC State and UNC are two of the eight college baseball teams that made it to the College World Series.

A panel of reporters joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to dig in to the week's news in the Triangle and across North Carolina.

Guests

Mary Helen Moore, Durham reporter, The News & Observer

Bryan Anderson, journalist and author of the Anderson Alerts newsletter

Adam Wagner, environmental reporter, The News & Observer

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

Benjamin Schachtman, news director, WHQR

Daron Vaught, sports broadcaster, ACC Network