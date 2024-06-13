Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

About Dad Time: Jeff Tiberii talks with his dad about generational differences in fatherhood

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published June 13, 2024 at 4:38 PM EDT
Jeff Tiberii with his sister Maria and dad Jim Tiberii.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii with his sister Maria and dad Jim Tiberii.

Today, another installment of About Dad Time, a series of conversations where we talk about fatherhood – the joys and sorrows, the amusing and the befuddling, big questions and small moments.

Today, a conversation with someone co-host Jeff Tiberii knows pretty well – his dad. They talk about how expectations for fathers have changed through the generations and about breaking the cycle of abuse.  

Guest

Jim Tiberii, Jeff’s dad

Tags
Due South About Dad Time
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever