About Dad Time: Jeff Tiberii talks with his dad about generational differences in fatherhood
Today, another installment of About Dad Time, a series of conversations where we talk about fatherhood – the joys and sorrows, the amusing and the befuddling, big questions and small moments.
Today, a conversation with someone co-host Jeff Tiberii knows pretty well – his dad. They talk about how expectations for fathers have changed through the generations and about breaking the cycle of abuse.
Guest
Jim Tiberii, Jeff’s dad