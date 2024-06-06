NC efforts to educate students on the dangers of vaping and how to quit

Editor's note: This segment originally aired Feb. 28, 2024.

E-cigarettes were first made widely available in 2011. By 2019, rates of e-cigarette use among high school students had risen to over 20 percent across North Carolina, and more than six percent of middle school students were using e-cigarettes

For years, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has worked to promote education and prevention efforts around e-cigarette – or vape – use.

Their youth tobacco survey released in 2022 found that 27 percent of high school and 20 percent of middle school tobacco users wanted to use a tobacco product within one hour of waking up, while 25 percent of high school and 33 percent of middle school users found it hard to get through the school day without vaping.

The state offers cessation programs, including Live Vape Free, to help mitigate the enduring challenges.

Guest

Kelly Kimple, Senior Medical Director for Health Promotion, Division of Public Health at NC Department of Health and Human Services

