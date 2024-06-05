Cellist Shana Tucker shines on new album, 'Hiding in the Light'

Shawna Tucker is a cellist, singer-songwriter and arts educator based in the Triangle. Her musical style can best be described by a term she coined herself: ChamberSoul.

Her new album, “Hiding in the Light,” is an homage to the artists whose work she loves to perform. Covers on the tracklist include Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," Stevie Wonder's "Overjoyed," and Roberta Flack's "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face."

Shana is marking the album's release with two shows this week: a listening session at NorthStar Church of the Arts on Thursday, June 6 in Durham and a concert at the Haw River Ballroom on Sunday, June 9 in Sax-a-pa-haw. Find tickets and more info at shanatucker.com.

