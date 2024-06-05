Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Cellist Shana Tucker shines on new album, 'Hiding in the Light'

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published June 5, 2024 at 10:40 AM EDT
Alex Boerner

Shawna Tucker is a cellist, singer-songwriter and arts educator based in the Triangle. Her musical style can best be described by a term she coined herself: ChamberSoul.

Her new album, “Hiding in the Light,” is an homage to the artists whose work she loves to perform. Covers on the tracklist include Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," Stevie Wonder's "Overjoyed," and Roberta Flack's "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face."

Shana is marking the album's release with two shows this week: a listening session at NorthStar Church of the Arts on Thursday, June 6 in Durham and a concert at the Haw River Ballroom on Sunday, June 9 in Sax-a-pa-haw. Find tickets and more info at shanatucker.com.

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
