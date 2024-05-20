Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

On the road for the South’s best gas station food

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff Tiberii
Published May 20, 2024 at 11:54 AM EDT
Mark Fratesi owns Fratesi’s in Leland, Mississippi. It's one of the gas stations and eateries featured in Kate Medley's new book, "Thank You Please Come Again," about how gas stations feed and fuel the American South.
Kate Medley's new book, "Thank You, Please Come Again" is an exploration on how gas stations fuel and feed the South. It's out now, from the Bitter Southerner.
Kate Medley is a freelance photojournalist and filmmaker based in North Carolina. Some of her work has appeared on WUNC's website.

Kate Medley travels across the South. A lot.

It's part of her job as a freelance visual journalist and filmmaker working with national and regional outlets.

So, it was only natural when Medley started to document the places that made her want to stop. Taquerias in the backs of gas stations. The best banh mi in New Orleans. Senegalese food in a Circle K.

She knew that restaurants at gas stations were common while growing up in Mississippi, but what she didn’t know - until she left the Magnolia State - was just how unique and integral they are to life in the South.

Kate Medley joins co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii to share stories of the people she met, and the places she documented.

In 200 photographs, Medley's first book is a visual road trip through the region.

Guest

Kate Medley is a freelance photographer who’s contributed to NPR, The New York Times, WUNC and many other publications. She’s the author and photographer of Thank You, Please Come Again: How Gas Stations Feed & Fuel the American South out fall 2023.

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
