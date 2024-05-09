How to navigate complicated emotions during Mother’s Day weekend

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and many will celebrate the occasion with a little help from families and friends.

But this holiday is not always a happy one. Many are mourning the loss of their mothers. Some are struggling with estrangement. Others are still coping with the loss of a child – or the possibility of having one.

These issues and more can make constant, upbeat reminders of Mother’s Day difficult to process.

Due South chats with a family therapist, who offers advice and recommendations for navigating grief and loss around the holiday.

Guest

Dr. Kristen Wynns, founder and owner of Wynns Family Psychology and author of the book, No Wimpy Parenting.